Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,384. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.