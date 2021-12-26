Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 606 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.30.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

