Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 63 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,014.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,080. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,065.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,883.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,686.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.