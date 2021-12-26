Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

