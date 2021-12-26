Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

