Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16,210.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of CSX worth $106,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 11,146,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,223. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

