Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 26,498 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $54,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

