First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $157,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

