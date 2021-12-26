Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $13,372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

