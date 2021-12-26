IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $34.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,262.73. 420,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,059. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,376.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,564.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

