Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Achieves $541.22 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $541.22 million and $3.83 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 543,525,430 coins and its circulating supply is 543,524,838 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

