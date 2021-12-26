Widercoin (WDR) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $43,577.78 and approximately $23,077.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.93 or 0.08049204 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,285.36 or 0.99917032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

