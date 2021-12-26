SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.34 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $511.05 million and $27.34 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010805 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015119 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

