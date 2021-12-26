Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. 115,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

