Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 186,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,674. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

