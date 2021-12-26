Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 185.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,778,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,536. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

