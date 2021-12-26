Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 406.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,506. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.