Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,900 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $64,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.01. 500,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.