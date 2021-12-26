Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $913.92. The company had a trading volume of 416,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.43. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.