Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Shares of TROW traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $195.29. 701,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,562. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.