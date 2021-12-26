TMD Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 3.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. 8,098,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,298,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

