Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

