Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $24.20 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 210,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,201,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

