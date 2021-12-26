Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 43,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,058,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $160,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 11,025,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

