Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,600 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,300. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

