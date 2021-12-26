Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.