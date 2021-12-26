Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
