Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $17.17 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $17.17 or 0.00034147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $191.35 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,143,701 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

