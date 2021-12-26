Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 54,736 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,736 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 6,414,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,934. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

