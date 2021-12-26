Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,135 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $49,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.41. 461,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,508. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $371.40 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

