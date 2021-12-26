Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $145.96 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $145,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Newmont stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. 6,113,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

