Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 119,283 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,283 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $14,400,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 444,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 7,591,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.