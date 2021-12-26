Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 241,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $64,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,872. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

