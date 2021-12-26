CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,474 shares of company stock valued at $36,789,992. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.