IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 365,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

