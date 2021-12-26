IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,175 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

