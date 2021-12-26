RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,129 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $60,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.53. 232,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,656. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.