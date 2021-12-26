RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,497 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.