Van ECK Associates Corp Has $280.07 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,921,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $280,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 118,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,659,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.27. 8,074,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

