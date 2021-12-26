Van ECK Associates Corp Has $470.80 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $470,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 45.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 141.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML traded up $9.29 on Friday, hitting $801.41. 496,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,590. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $477.08 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $328.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $805.48 and its 200-day moving average is $778.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

