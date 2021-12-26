Oikos Price Hits $0.0040 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $742,837.89 and $7,302.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

