MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $187.48. 752,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

