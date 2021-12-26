iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,076,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000.

IAI stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 46,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,636. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $78.24 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

