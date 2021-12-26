Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $268.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

