Brookstone Capital Management Has $41.98 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $41,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.97. 792,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,427. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $108.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.