Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,028 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. 5,862,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

