Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 75,640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.39 during trading hours on Friday. 409,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

