Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 110 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $273.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

