Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

