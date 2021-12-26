Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.00. 621,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,951. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

