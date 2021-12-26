Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after buying an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 2,924,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,149. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

